Zenefits streamlines your workflow by automatically connecting HR, Benefits, Payroll and Scheduling, together in one platform. This means less time spent on low-priority tasks so your team can focus on more important things.

Zenefits customers spend 50% less time onboarding new employees.

Zenefits customers save up to a full week of work by using our tool.

Zenefits customers spend up to 90% less time on payroll and benefits after moving to our digital platform.